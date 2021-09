A tent will be set up at Citizens Bank Stadium in Van Buren on Friday, Sept. 3. Those 12 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Battle of the Bone is back in Van Buren and the Arkansas Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to those attending the big game.

A tent will be set up at Citizens Bank Stadium in Van Buren on Friday, Sept. 3. Those 12 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and vaccines start at 5:30 p.m.