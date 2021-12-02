x
Coronavirus

Arkansas reports 565 on Friday, no change to hospitalizations

New Covid-19 cases in Arkansas continue to trend down on Friday, with 565 new cases reported Friday and an additional 13 deaths.

JOHNSON, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 565 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

According to the ADH, over 452,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020. 

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week:

  • 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated as of Feb. 9
  • 100% of long term facility staff and residents have had their first shot
  • 50% of faculty and staff at public schools have had their first dose of the vaccine

New cases reported (311,608 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 565
  • Thursday: 1,103
  • Wednesday: 1,092
  • Tuesday: 1,475
  • Monday: 637

New deaths reported (5,212 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 13
  • Thursday: 25
  • Wednesday: 26
  • Tuesday: 42
  • Monday: 30

The ADH said it received 8,490 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state health department says 7% were positive.

  • Thursday: 7%
  • Wednesday: 8% 
  • Tuesday: 11%
  • Monday: 18%
  • Sunday: 9%

Covid-19 hospitalizations remained at 712 Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday's Covid-19 numbers:

"Our new and active cases continue the downward trend that we've seen over the past few days. We have made progress, and we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance, and washing our hands. We received over 47,000 doses of vaccine yesterday, and we will continue following our plan to get these doses administered."

