Arkansas reports 565 on Friday, no change to hospitalizations

JOHNSON, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 565 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
According to the ADH, over 452,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week:
- 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated as of Feb. 9
- 100% of long term facility staff and residents have had their first shot
- 50% of faculty and staff at public schools have had their first dose of the vaccine
New cases reported (311,608 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 565
- Thursday: 1,103
- Wednesday: 1,092
- Tuesday: 1,475
- Monday: 637
New deaths reported (5,212 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 13
- Thursday: 25
- Wednesday: 26
- Tuesday: 42
- Monday: 30
The ADH said it received 8,490 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state health department says 7% were positive.
- Thursday: 7%
- Wednesday: 8%
- Tuesday: 11%
- Monday: 18%
- Sunday: 9%
Covid-19 hospitalizations remained at 712 Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday's Covid-19 numbers:
"Our new and active cases continue the downward trend that we've seen over the past few days. We have made progress, and we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance, and washing our hands. We received over 47,000 doses of vaccine yesterday, and we will continue following our plan to get these doses administered."
