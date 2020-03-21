COVID-19 travel restrictions impacting spring break

With travel being limited to essential only to countries like Mexico and Europe, many people are wondering how to plan their trips.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Travel restrictions happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely impact vacationers for spring break.

Marcia and Randy Sanders planned their cruise months in advance. They boarded the ship on March 1 for the seven day vacation stopping in Honduras and Mexico.

They arrived back on March 8, just before the COVID-19 outbreak grew worse around the country.

The couple says now that they look back, they are lucky to have gone when they did.

The Sanders' say the trip didn't restrict large gatherings but they were aware of the virus at the time.

They say they were questioned on where they had been and if they had been to any of the infected countries.

The crews also asked if they had any fevers recently or showed any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Marcia and Randy say the passengers and crew were kept up to date with the latest news on the outbreak.

“We were getting daily updates, we were seeing the press conference that most of them at that time were more Mike Pence and his task force formed while we were there, the ship had hand sanitizer everywhere and they were wiping things down all the time and telling everybody to stay clean and wash your hands and be safe,” the Sanders' said.