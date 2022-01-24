COVID-19 testing site opening at Washington Co. Fairgrounds

The NWA Council is working with several health partners to open a mass COVID-19 testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Council is working with the CDC and several community partners to open a mass COVID-19 PCR testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The site is expected to open at full capacity starting Feb. 2, 2022.

According to Nate Green with the NWA Council, PCR tests will be available at the site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The site will have the capacity to conduct 1,000 tests daily.

NWA Council will post a link to register for tests on its website and social media when available.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.