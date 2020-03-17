COVID-19 testing available at local Community Clinics

Community Clinic will now provide suspected flu and COVID-19 testing at external sites for ease of access to care without endangering others.

Community Clinic has announced external testing and treatment sites for novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sites include Siloam Springs, Rogers, Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center and Prairie Grove Elementary School Based Health Center.

Community Clinic offers COVID-19 testing based on current CDC screening and testing guidelines.

Patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call and make an appointment to get screened.

Patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call and make an appointment to get screened.

Community Clinic often serves as a safety net for the medically underserved, however, to make this essential service more readily available to the public, we recommend anyone with concerns call 1-855-438-2280 to take their care to Community Clinic at one of the 13 sites.