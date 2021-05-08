New COVID-19 school district case tracker could be instrumental in risk management this fall

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released a case tracker as COVID-19 runs rampant in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the natural state, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, or ACHI, has developed a new tool that could make it easier for families to track COVID-19 as kids start back to school amid the pandemic.

The tool created is a case tracker map that allows users to specify by county and zip code, but But now features the exact number of COVID-19 cases in a school district.

This map could be a pivotal tool for the upcoming school year during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. In addition, the Delta variant causing new concerns as it targets younger groups of people and those unvaccinated, spreading faster than before.

“While we thought we were coming out and we saw the light at the end of the tunnel this spring, we are now maybe in more trouble than we were before because we're about to start school again we're about to come back with colleges and universities,” said President and CEO of Health Improvement Dr. Joe Thompson. “We have far too many people still unprotected from a virus that has mutated is more dangerous than ever was in the past.”

Dr. Thompson, whose company helped develop the map, explained how the map is created tracking positive case results from the Arkansas Department of Health. The cases are then geo-plotted on top of school districts and displayed for users.

According to the ACHI website, the map's tracking of known COVID -19 cases has left the COVID-19 number of cases disproportionally displayed due to a decrease in testing.

In addition to this map, there are other resources for parents to use this fall.

“We’ve been with our local leaders to ensure that they are communicating with their district administrators for what is best for their individual communities and, at this point, you know we are certainly encouraging that,” said Carol Fleming of the Arkansas Education Association. “Everyone who is of the age to receive the vaccination received the vaccination and, you know, promote that we do want individuals to get that vaccination because that is going to help to decrease the spread of this virus.”

In the area, most Northwest Arkansas and River Valley school districts are in the red zone, indicating a COVID-19 infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10-thousand district residents in a 14-day period.

Meanwhile - Dr. Thompson says face masks are going to be important for all students and teachers in Arkansas this year….

“I'm very concerned our legislature has handcuffed, our local school leadership to not allow them to use masks as a defensive measure for kids lessons will be years ago, we can't vaccinate," said Thompson. "So we have to use all of our defensive measures that we know work massed distance and good hygiene."

Dr. Thompson went on to speak about the state's role in schools requiring maks and said, "Today the legislature Hill, two bills in the house that would have allowed schools to have more flexibility and I think the legislature is going to harm children by lack of action and have a prohibition stay in place.”