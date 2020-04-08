COVID-19 Relief Fund pre-paid Visa cards not working for many Choctaw Nation tribal members

$400 pre-paid Visa cards issued for the COVID-19 Technology Program will be working correctly by Aug. 5, according to Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

DURANT, Oklahoma — The COVID-19 Technology Program is one of twelve Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) COVID-19 Coronavirus Relief Fund programs, which were funded by the CARES Act.

Tribal members who received $400 from the COVID-19 Technology Program are having issues with using the pre-paid Visa cards.

The cards have not been working at merchants such as Walmart and Target, and CNO says it’s aware of the issue.

The cards will be working correctly by Aug. 5, according to a statement made by CNO.

“We apologize for this inconvenience. Your card will be accepted at in-store retailers for technology equipment purchases by Wednesday (Aug 5). There is no need for a replacement card, as we have made adjustments and applied them to all current and previously distributed cards,” CNO stated.

The COVID-19 Technology Program is offered to equip all school-age Choctaw children with technology tools, such as laptops and internet access, to better enable distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.