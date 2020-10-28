COVID-19 hospitalizations spike across Arkansas

Hospitals across Arkansas are now working together to take on patients if numbers continue to rise.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson says the record number of hospitalizations is a somber reminder of the COVID-19 threat in the state.

“There’s not any plan to put any additional restrictions on elective procedures but I know hospitals have to make their own adjustments within their own hospitals to balance their COVID patients and their other medical needs,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Both the governor and Dr. Jose Romero contribute the increase in hospitalizations to nursing homes with 16 of the 20 new deaths reported Tuesday (Oct. 27) coming from nursing homes alone.

“The hospitalizations have increased and they are increasing. We believe a good portion of that may represent the older individuals that we are seeing the largest growth rate in,” Dr. Romero said.

The governor addressed a big issue pertaining to the staffing troubles at hospitals across the state.

“There’s just not a good answer for that," Gov. Hutchinson said. "It has to be handled by each local hospital but there’s a great need for additional medical teams that can handle ICU's beds and all the other needs in the hospital."

When asked about the rise in the number of hospitalizations here in Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson said that he does not anticipate protocols being put in place like other cities regarding using a patient's age, health and other factors to decide who can remain in the ICU.

“We are not anywhere near close to the cap on our hospital capacity," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Whenever you look at how much hospital capacity we have in the state versus where we are, there is a large delta. Now obviously we want to use that delta for a lot of other hospital needs but in terms of our COVID care we are not anywhere close to what they are facing in El Paso, what they are facing in Utah and we want to keep it that way."

5NEWS reached out to hospitals in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas to check on the COVID-19 patient capacity.