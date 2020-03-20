COVID-19 hits Arkansas nursing homes

Health officials have announced 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Of those 96 cases, 26 are adults who are 65 and older.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Healthcare Association to address cases of COVID-19 in three nursing homes across the state.

The nursing homes affected are Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.

Currently, there is one patient that has tested positive for COVID-19 at both Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab and The Villages of General Baptist West.

13 cases, nine residents and four staff members, have tested positive at Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock. This comes after one resident initially tested positive, totaling 14. ADH is currently screening all other staff and residents for COVID-19 at Briarwood, and ADH staff are now onsite at Briarwood.

The patient in Pine Bluff was likely exposed to the virus from a staff member who was exposed to the first confirmed case, health officials said.

On Friday (March 20) health officials announced 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Of those 96 cases, 26 are adults who are 65 and older.

People above the age of 65 are at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

In an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19, ADH issued a directive on March 13, 2020, prohibiting visitation to nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, post-acute head injury retraining and residential care facilities, and any other facility that provides long-term medical or personal care.