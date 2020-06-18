COVID-19 cases rising in Fort Smith metro; physician touts use of face masks

The data shows cases in the Fort Smith area are rising. What it does not indicate is that the virus is just hitting the area.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Arkansas’ COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, the Fort Smith metro continues to see more positive diagnoses of the virus.

As of Wednesday (June 17), there were seven patients with COVID-19 in the two Fort Smith hospitals and three of those on ventilators.

The state is now reporting 13,606 positive cases of COVID-19 having been diagnosed in the state, an uptick of 380 new community cases in the previous 24 hours.

Between Fort Smith’s two hospitals, which began testing for the virus in March, there had been 8,219 people tested with 158 testing positive as of Tuesday (June 16), said Rep. Dr. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood.

Johnson is also the medical director for Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS and a practicing emergency room physician.

River Valley Primary Care, which began testing three weeks ago, has conducted 2,751 tests with 45 positives.

That’s a total of 10,970 tests with a positivity rate of 1.8%. RVPC testing is more recent, and their positivity rate is 1.6%, Johnson said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday, there have been 187 total known cases in Sebastian County, with 96 active cases and two deaths.

There have been 65 total cases in Crawford County, with 28 active and no deaths. Not all patients who test through the Fort Smith hospitals or RVPC live in Sebastian or Crawford counties.

Those tested include patients living in the surrounding Arkansas counties and in Oklahoma, Johnson said.