New COVID-19 cases in Arkansas remain over 1,000 Friday

On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health said that 1,155 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas has reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a third straight day. It's a worrying trend as the Delta variant of the virus takes spread through low-vaccinated states.

On Friday (July 9), the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) said that 1,155 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Along with the new cases, the ADH reported 673 new active cases and an additional four deaths from the virus.

July 9, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases - 355,460 (+1,155)

Total Active Cases - 6,605 (+673)

Total Deaths - 5,948 (+4)

Hospitalized - 497 (+16) 81 on ventilators (-1)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated - 1,010,559 (+ 2,014)

Arkansas has not seen daily case counts over 1,000 since mid-February, before vaccines were widely available.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has started touring the state to combat misinformation surrounding vaccines.

"In Arkansas, we have chosen the path of personal responsibility," Hutchinson said Friday. "The state is wide open. We aren’t mandating masks or vaccinations. We know what we must do, and for the most part, Arkansans have done the hard work. The big task before us now is to vaccinate more Arkansans."

During our first Community COVID Conversation last night, my team and I were able to get feedback about what is needed to help vaccinate more Arkansans and how we can continue to fight misinformation. Our vaccine numbers are increasing slightly, and I hope you'll do your part. pic.twitter.com/UwxSFSbjyv — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 9, 2021