COVID-19 antibody treatments to be distributed to Arkansas patients

The antibody treatments are not a cure for COVID-19, instead, they work to reduce the amount of virus in a person's body.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The first shipment of the antibodies to help patients combat COVID-19 is now being distributed around the state.

“These are basically synthetic antibodies like what we were using with the plasma early in the treatment. They were approved for use a few weeks ago and Arkansas is receiving shipments along with other states of this drug,” said Dr. Lee Johnson, an emergency room physician in the River Valley.

The antibody treatments are not a cure for COVID-19, instead, they work to reduce the amount of virus in a person's body.

The two authorized COVID-19 drug's goal is to help keep high-risk patients out of the hospitals.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha hopes this will help get a handle on hospitalizations across the state.

“We are very concerned about the rising numbers and we expect we will continue to see them rise, we may very well see a continued surge and that’s very concerning,” Dr. Dillaha said.

The antibody treatments must be given shortly after a patient tests positive for the virus, but before severe symptoms begin.

“This is a product that has been proven in studies to reduce hospitalizations but it hasn’t been proven to have other positive outcomes yet," Dr. Johnson said. "So because of that reason what they are trying to use it for is there reserving it for those people who are at high risk of hospitalizations but don’t need to be in the hospital yet."

The hour-long IV infusions are considered to be among the more promising treatments for the virus.

“People have to be observed for a period of time after the infusion so it has to be done by a licensed infusion center," Dr. Johnson said. "Those are set up most of the time in a hospital type setting. There may be some independent infusion center around the state that are qualified to use this but this is not the kind of thing that you can run down to your local clinic and get a shot."

Dr. Johnson says both hospitals in Fort Smith are currently going through a process to apply for an allotment of the first round as well as looking into ways to safely administer the drug.