Coroner speaks about COVID-19 in the state

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — There are conflicting reports on how COVID-19 cases and deaths are classified by state. It's especially tricky in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley because both border two other states.

At first, COVID-19 cases and deaths are counted in the county and state where the test was done or where the patient died. According to both state and county coroners, once a patient's residence is reported, the cases will be transferred to the correct state or county.

Either way, Washington County Coroner Roger Morris says the coroner's officer will need to maintain a lot of equipment to be ready for the pandemic.

"One thing I worry about is short of staff," Morris said.

The coroner says this outbreak has forced him to be in constant communication with hospitals and funeral homes in order to be prepared for an escalation in cases and deaths.

Morris says the potential increase in deaths in Arkansas can shorten his supply of protective equipment.

"Even though you’re worried about COVID deaths you still have your naturals and it’s like now, last night we had seven deaths between midnight and 6:30 this morning," he said.

Morris says for now he has two staff members working full time, including himself, and two working part-time on the weekends.

He says he has spoken to the hospitals in Washington County about keeping extra safety gear on hand like body bags.

"Then whenever we go to make the removal we'll place them in our bigger bags or heavier bags which is sanitized," Morris said.

Morris says in the past, Washington Regional Medical Center has dealt with taking patients from other states such a Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma for other reasons.

When it comes to categorizing the death of any patient, Secretary Nate Smith said yesterday (April 7) it was based on the state of residence.