x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Coroner: 2 coronavirus-related deaths in Washington County

The Washington County Coroner has confirmed two deaths related to the coronavirus in the Springdale area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris has confirmed two deaths related to the coronavirus in the Springdale area. 

Morris says the cases are still under investigation.

He was not able to say if the two people died at home or a hospital. 

One person died on April 21, and the other on April 22. One victim was a 59-year-old woman, and the other is a 49-year-old man. 

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 61 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, with 544 negative tests. 

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Coronavirus Interactive Map

RELATED: Walmart implementing one-way aisles to help with social distancing