Coroner: 2 coronavirus-related deaths in Washington County

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris has confirmed two deaths related to the coronavirus in the Springdale area.
Morris says the cases are still under investigation.
He was not able to say if the two people died at home or a hospital.
One person died on April 21, and the other on April 22. One victim was a 59-year-old woman, and the other is a 49-year-old man.
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 61 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, with 544 negative tests.