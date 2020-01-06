Coronavirus updates: 375 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 7,800 total

As of Tuesday, June 2, Arkansas officials reported 375 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,818 positive cases in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of Tuesday, June 2, Arkansas officials reported 375 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,818 positive cases in the state.

Last week, Arkansas saw the highest number of hospitalizations the state has ever seen since the beginning of COVID-19.

Arkansas has tested over 117,000 people for COVID-19 since March 11.

Key facts to know:

7,443 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,909 active cases

136 reported deaths

132 hospitalizations

26 on ventilators

5,401 recoveries

Tuesday, June 2

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 375 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 7,818 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. This is the highest number of new community cases in one day.

There were 3 new deaths within the last 24 hours. Arkansas saw an increase in hospitalizations with 11, bringing the total to 132. This is the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since the beginning of COVID-19.

Monday, June 1

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 7,443 COVID-19 cases:

190 new cases 187 in community 3 in prisons

1,909 active cases 78 nursing homes 53 in correction facilities 1,778 in community

121 hospitalizations

26 on ventilators

5,401 recoveries

Northwest Arkansas has seen 1,479 positive coronavirus cases with a 5.8% positivity rate for the region. There is a growing number of cases in the Latino community in northwest Arkansas. Dr. Smith said 43% of cases there have been in that community.

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 190 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 7,443 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were 0 new deaths within the last 24 hours. Arkansas saw an increase in hospitalizations with six, bringing the total to 121. This is the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since the beginning of COVID-19.





Over 80,000 Arkansans were tested for COVID-19 in the month of May.

