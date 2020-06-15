Coronavirus updates: 703 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 14,631 total

There are 703 new COVID-19 cases in the state within the last 24 hours, totaling 14,631 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

Monday, June 15 marks the beginning of Phase II in Arkansas. Restaurants and businesses will be allowed to fill up to two-thirds of their capacity, moving from the one-third capacity that was allowed during Phase 1.



Gov. Hutchinson announced the state of Arkansas will be able to "re engage" visitation for long-term care facilities starting July 1.

Key facts to know:

14,631 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

4,344 active cases

214 reported deaths

224 hospitalizations

53 on ventilators

9,376 recoveries

Watch Friday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Friday, June 19

1:40 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued new guidance for face covering.

"This is the same guidance that we give to our houses of worship," Gov. Hutchinson said. "It's not a directive that carries a civil penalty. That is an enforcement issue. We are asking all Arkansans to follow the recommendations. I encourage everyone to look at the case studies in the guidance... that shows when face masks are used by majority of population then it's effective to stop the spread."

The governor also said he won’t issue a directive on face masks. He said it’s bad policy and would be difficult to enforce. He believes Arkansans will do the right thing.

1:30 p.m.

During the daily press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 703 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 14,631 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were 6 additional new deaths, bringing the total to 214. Arkansas also saw 5-person increase in hospitalizations, bringing the total up to 231.

Since Phase 2 started on Monday, Arkansas has seen 2,130 new cases.

The May unemployment went down 1.3% in Arkansas. The state is now at an unemployment rate of 9.5%. Around 46,000 more Arkansans became employed in May. The national rate is 13.3%.

Gov. Hutchinson announced payments for emergency medical service workers. These funds will be distributed to the employer. The amount is determined on the hours they work.

New COVID-19 cases in the top counties from last 24 hours:

Washington County - 136

Benton County - 112

Pulaski County - 53

Sevier County - 44

Sebastian County - 26

Faulkner County - 22

Thursday, June 18

3:00 p.m.

A total of 53 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 111 COVID-19 patients are in ICU beds, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Total beds: 8,917

Total available beds: 2,260

Total ICU beds: 968

Total available ICU beds: 179

Total ventilators: 894

Total available ventilators: 568

Total COVID-19 patients in ICU beds: 111

Total COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 53

Total ventilators in use: 326

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director Immunizations, breaks down the 13,928 COVID-19 cases:

322 new cases 380 in community

4,344 active cases 142 in nursing homes 644 in prisons 3,558 in community



"If majority of people would wear mask, we could greatly reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in Arkansas," Dr. Dillaha said.

1:30 p.m.

During the daily press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 322 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 13,928 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were 11 additional new deaths, bringing the total to 208. Out of the 11 deaths, 10 were in the 65 and older age group.

Arkansas also saw 9-person increase in hospitalizations, bringing the total up to 226.

Arkansas completed 5,166 tests COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the top counties from last 24 hours:

Washington County - 46

Benton County - 33

Pulaski County - 23

Sebastian County - 6

Crawford County - 6

Wednesday, June 17

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 13,606 COVID-19 cases:

415 new cases 380 in community

4,413 active cases 147 in nursing homes 676 in prisons 3,590 in community

217 hospitalizations

53 on ventilators

8,996 recoveries

1:30 p.m.

During the daily press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 415 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 13,606 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were nine additional new deaths, bringing the total to 197. Arkansas saw 3-person increase in hospitalizations, bringing the total up to 217.

Watch Wednesday's press conference here:

Arkansas completed 7,514 tests COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the state of Arkansas will be able to "re engage" visitation for long-term care facilities starting July 1.

New COVID-19 cases in the top counties from last 24 hours:

Washington County - 90

Benton County - 81

Lee County - 24

Pulaski County - 21

Tuesday, June 16

1:40 p.m.

There have been 13,000 COVID-19 tests have been done so far in Arkansas nursing homes with a 0.9% positivity rate.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist breaks down the 13,191 cumulative cases by age groups:

1,357 0-17 (10%)

1,469 18-24 (11%)

5,012 25-44 (38%)

3,840 45-64 (29%)

1,512 65+ (11.5%)

124 of 188 deaths were age 65+ (70%)

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the Arkansas unemployment claims went down from 122,000 to 106,000. Beginning on Sunday, June 28, the “search for work” requirement will again be in place if you apply for unemployment.

Watch Tuesday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

1:30 p.m.

During the daily press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 274 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 13,191 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were six additional new deaths, bringing the total to 188. Arkansas saw 8-person increase in hospitalizations, bringing the total up to 214.

Arkansas completed 4,175 tests COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Since March 11, there have been 208,000 COVID-19 tests completed. That's more than 6% of the Arkansas population.

Monday, June 15

1:50 p.m.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 4,383.

New COVID-19 cases in the top counties from last 24 hours:

Washington County - 126

Benton County - 53

Pope County - 25

Sevier County - 20

Pulaski County - 15

1:40 p.m.

During the daily press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced 416 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 12,917 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

Out of the total number of COVD-19 recoveries in the state has reached 8,352.

There were three additional new deaths, bringing the total to 182. Arkansas saw 5-person increase in hospitalizations, bringing the total up to 206.

There have been over 68,000 COVID-19 tests completed in the month of June.

The governor said he expects the COVID-19 cases to go up over the next week in the state.

Watch Monday's press conference here:

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced Walmart donated 7,000 masks in northwest Arkansas. He said 3,000 masks will go to hospitals, and 4,000 will go to community centers.

He also announced there will be no special session in Arkansas; instead, the governor will issue executive orders related to “immunity liability” for businesses; fear of litigation should be minimized as long as businesses are taking precautions.

State Sen. Jim Hendren said, “You make a good faith effort to comply with "CDC guidelines” as a business to protect consumers, and you will receive immunity. It doesn’t apply to bad actors in Arkansas."

The immunity starts today, June 15 and ends when emergency order ends.