Coronavirus updates: 314 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 9,700 total

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 314 new COVID-19 cases in the state within the last 24 hours, totaling 9,740 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

Last week, Arkansas saw the highest number of hospitalizations and 24-hour community spread cases ever since the beginning of COVID-19.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Friday the "Dine Out initiative" to help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Scott said the city will allow restaurants to offer temporary outside seating.

Key facts to know:

9,740 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

2,681 active cases

155 reported deaths

171 hospitalizations

35 on ventilators

6,266 recoveries

Watch Monday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Monday, June 8

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 9,740 COVID-19 cases:

314 new cases 301 in community 13 in prisons

2,955 active cases 139 in nursing homes 106 in prisons 2,710 in community

171 hospitalizations

36 on ventilators

6,630 recoveries

New COVID-19 cases by county from last 24 hours:

Washington County -86

Benton County - 41

Pulaski County - 13

Sevier County - 11

Sebastian County - 11

Saline County 11

Arkansas has tested over 28,800 people in the month of June. The state is consistently testing over 4,000 people a day.

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed he put the Arkansas National Guard on normal status. This means they are no longer working the protests.

Gov. Hutchinson announced 314 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There are 9,740 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There was one additional new deaths, bringing the total to 155. Arkansas saw a huge increase in hospitalization, bringing the total up to 171.This is the highest number of hospitalizations that Arkansas has seen.

Arkansas completed 4,131 COVID-19 tests within last 24 hours.

