Coronavirus updates: 44 Arkansans have died from COVID in two days

UAMS SEIR model shows a prediction of more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas by October 31.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the state of Arkansas reached over 1,000 total deaths due to the coronavirus.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently conducted three studies over COVID-19 in Arkansas. The SEIR model shows a prediction of more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas by October 31.

Arkansas also set a record on Friday for antigen COVID-19 testing. The state had over 11,000 tests with both PCR tests and antigen tests.

Key facts to know:

78,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

2,507 probable cases

6,965 active cases

362 active probable cases

1,160 reported deaths

148 probable deaths

461 hospitalizations

86 on ventilators

70,605 recoveries

Sunday, September 27

A total of 475 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health dashboard.

There have been 23 more deaths, making a total of 44 deaths in a two day period.

Saturday, September 26

A total of 788 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health dashboard. There have been 21 more deaths.

The state performed 8,041 PCR tests and 1,366 antigen tests over the last 24 hours.

The ADH is also reported 21 new probable cases.

Friday, September 25

A total of 796 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported by Gov. Hutchinson along with 19 more deaths.

The state performed 9,908 PCR tests and 1,810 antigen tests over the last 24 hours.

The health department is also reporting 101 new probable cases.

Thursday, September 24

A total of 1,030 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported by Gov. Hutchinson along with 17 more deaths.

The state performed 8,406 PCR tests and 1,148 antigen tests over the last 24 hours.

The health department is also reporting 56 new probable cases.

Wednesday, September 23

The Arkansas Department of Health's dashboard is reporting 874 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths.

Gov. Hutchinson said 6,460 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

A total of 108 probable cases were also added to the total number while 1,732 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

The counties with the most new cases reported were Craighead with 79, Pulaski with 75, Benton with 57, Washington with 51 and Jefferson with 50.

Tuesday, September 22

1:50 p.m.

Dr. Dillaha broke down the new COVID-19 cases by county:

Pulaski 80

Benton 55

Craighead 30

Sebastian 28

Washington 26

Arkansas has also seen 2,209 probable cases.

1:40 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson gives comments and suggestions on Arkansas's COVID-19 winter strategy:

Needs more Arkansans to get a flu shot

Perform one million COVID-19 tests by October 20 (Current testing is at 897,000)

Increase consistency of state contact tracing

Emphasize continued wearing of masks and social distancing

Do not grow weary

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson reported 486 new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, hospitalizations are up 12 and 12 more people have died.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,060 in Arkansas.

A total of 6,810 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours. The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 112 positive antigen tests out of 651.

There have been 163,704 PCR tests and 13,863 antigen tests so far this month.

10 a.m.

On Monday, Arkansas reported over 3,600 students, teachers and staff at public schools are infected with the coronavirus as the state's new cases continued rising.

Reports show that the highest number of COVID-19 cases in public schools come from Springdale and Fort Smith School Districts in northwest Arkansas.

Monday, September 21

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 596 new coronavirus cases in the state and 15 more deaths. A total of 7,657 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

A total of 45 new probable cases were added to the dashboard as well as one probable death.

The amount of people on ventilators increased by 12 to 97 while hospitalizations increased by 35 to 447.

In a statement, Gov. Hutchinson said that the health department "continues to do outstanding work in identifying and tracing COVID-19 cases across the state."

Below are the hospitalization numbers from this weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Current hospitalizations: 412

Total Beds: 9,088

Total Beds Available: 2,746

Total ICU Beds: 1,002

Total ICU Beds Available: 168

Total Vents: 1,057

Total Vents Available: 718

Total Covid patients in ICU: 218

Total Covid patients on vents: 86