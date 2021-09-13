Arkansas reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

On Saturday, the state reported 1,574 new COVID cases, along with 22 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday, September 18

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state reported 1,574 total COVID-19 cases since Friday with 22 more deaths.

Total cases: 484,317 (+1,574 )

Total deaths: 7,434 ( +22 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,027 (+28)

Fully immunized: 1,303,772 (+5,255)

"We continue to see a lower level of new cases compared to last week. It's good to see vaccination numbers up. Increased vaccinations will help this trend continue and lead to fewer deaths and hospitalizations. Let's keep increasing our vaccinations. Encourage your friends and family," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Friday, September 17

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state reported 1,809 total COVID-19 cases since yesterday with 17 more deaths.

Total cases: 482,743 (+1,809 )

Total deaths: 7,412 ( +17 )

Currently hospitalized: 999 (-75)

Fully immunized: 1,298,517 (+4,370)

"For the sixth day in a row, the number of active COVID cases has decreased," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday.

"Our hospitalizations are also at the lowest point since late July. We’re continuing to move in the right direction, and we need everyone’s help to stay on that path."

Thursday, September 16

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state reported 1,824 total COVID-19 cases since yesterday with 33 more deaths.

"While new cases are lower and hospitalizations are on the decline, we still are seeing too many deaths and an increasing number on ventilators," Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday.

"This shows the deadly nature of this virus. Don’t take a risk; please get vaccinated."

Wednesday, September 15

The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,919 new COVID cases, along with 28 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the vaccination rates in the state are beginning to increase and urged Arkansans to continue the upward trend of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our COVID report today shows the continued gradual decline in new and active cases. Our vaccine numbers are continuing to rise, although we need to increase the number of Arkansans getting vaccinated. We're making progress, but we still have work to do," Hutchinson said.

Tuesday, September 14

Gov. Hutchinson started his weekly press conference off by giving his stance on vaccine mandates.

The Arkansas Department released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Tuesday, the state reported 1,544 new COVID cases, along with 36 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Governor Hutchinson also announced his collaboration with the White House in rolling out vaccine booster shots. Those are expected to come to the Natural State by the end of next week.



Monday, September 13

The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Monday, the state reported 646 new COVID cases, along with 31 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a televised interview on Sunday that the federal vaccination mandate announced by President Joe Biden "hardens the resistance," and interferes with state COVID-19 vaccination efforts instead of supporting them.

"Our numbers continue to remain steady with what we've seen on the weekends. Getting vaccinated is a choice we should all make. It's a choice that could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and it gives us the opportunity to safely enjoy fall festivals and sports," Hutchinson said.

"Today’s COVID report shows better case numbers than last week as well as a continued decrease in hospitalizations," Hutchinson said. "The 31 deaths reported include 12 delayed reports. This is yet another reminder of the importance of getting the vaccine."