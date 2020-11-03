Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic

The virus has now reached more than half the world's countries.

Key updates:

The World Health Organization has officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

The U.S. has now reached 1,000 cases and 31 deaths, according to CDC director Robert Redfield.

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak grip markets again.

President Trump has called an emergency meeting with health officials testifying before Congress today.

San Jose International Airport says three TSA agents have tested positive.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle-metro area.

Speaker Pelosi to unveil coronavirus aid package for workers

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving swiftly toward House passage of a coronavirus aid package possibly this week.

It comes as Congress rebuffs President Donald Trump's proposed payroll tax break and focuses instead on sick pay and other resources to more immediately help workers hit by the crisis. Pelosi plans to unveil the measure Wednesday. Votes are possible Thursday.

Pelosi is in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Pressure is mounting on Trump's administration and lawmakers to act to contain the virus and respond to the financial fallout. Democrats want low-cost virus testing, sick pay and other measures for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

Trump calls emergency meeting with top health officials

President Donald Trump cut a congressional hearing short Wednesday morning, calling top U.S. health officials away for an emergency meeting at the White House.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney opened the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing with news that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence called the witnesses at the hearing to the meeting. "We don't know the details, just that it's extremely urgent," she said.

The hearing was on the nation's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Among the speakers were Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CDC Director Robert Redfield, director the National Institute of Health's defense medical research and development program. All witnesses were asked to leave by 11:45 a.m. EDT.

A White House official later told reporters the meeting was scheduled yesterday as “part of the Administration’s ongoing whole-of-government response to the Coronavirus.”

Experts testify before Congress on U.S. response to outbreak

Several health officials are testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the nation's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

CDC director Robert Redfield said deaths in the U.S. have risen to 31, with cases exceeding 1,000.

U.S. lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected. Governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow the spread of the virus, banning large gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops in to help.

U.S. health officials are now telling doctors and nurses that surgical masks are OK to wear when treating patients who may be sick from the new coronavirus — a decision made in reaction to shortages of more protective respirator masks. The CDC decision was prompted by reports of dwindling supplies of respirators.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the committee that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.

Fauci told the the House Oversight and Reform Committee in Washington on Wednesday that "I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now."

He says how much worse it gets depends on two things: the ability of U.S. authorities to curtail the influx of travelers who may be bringing the disease into the country and the ability of states and communities to contain local outbreaks in this country.

Asked if the worst is yet to come, Fauci said: "Yes, it is."

Canada to spend $730 million to fight virus

Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves.

The money will help buy masks and other supplies for health-care workers as well as funding research for a vaccine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is also loosening restrictions on employment insurance payments for people who are off work due to illness by waiving the waiting period for benefits. Trudeau says Canada has been fortunate so far. Canada had 93 confirmed cases and one death as of Wednesday morning.

Stocks fall again on Wall Street as wild swings continue

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak grip markets again.

Major indexes are off more than 3% Wednesday, and the Dow industrials were down 1,000 points at one point. European indexes were up slightly.

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of the virus, following similar moves by central banks in the U.S. and Canada.

he European Central Bank is likely to offer support on Thursday. Countries are shifting into damage-control as infections spread, prompting sweeping controls on travel and other public activities.

Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says he has received an apology from a board member who said the Olympics should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus.

Yoshiro Mori called a news conference to shoot down the comments. He says “there is no plan now to change our plans.” He was replying to comments form Haruyuki Takahashi reported in the Wall Street Journal. Mori says "I have spoken to Mr. Takahashi and he has apologized."

Mori said Takahashi was speaking for himself. The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by the spreading coronavirus. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the games will open on July 24 as planned.

Chicago cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Chicago has cancelled its St. Patrick's Day parade. The annual parade attracts hundreds of thousands of people and is one of the city's biggest events.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 but the event's website now says the parade has been canceled.

Chicago has two other parades scheduled for Sunday: the South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side Irish Parade. As of Wednesday morning, these events have not been canceled.

The spread of the virus has affected St. Patrick's Day festivities worldwide, with Ireland canceling all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country due to concerns over the virus.

Harvard among college campuses emptying out

Colleges nationwide are shutting down campuses with plans to continue instruction online, leaving some students distressed over where to go and professors puzzled over how to run higher education in the time of coronavirus.

Dozens of colleges have canceled in-person classes temporarily or the balance of the semester.

Harvard undergraduates were told Tuesday to leave campus by Sunday and stay home until the end of the semester. The Associated Press reports the abrupt order drew outrage from students who are also juggling midterm exams, senior projects and daily classes.

With more campuses canceling classes by the day, the potential impact looms large into the spring for final exams, new student tours and graduation ceremonies.

3 TSA screeners test positive for coronavirus in San Jose

Three Transportation Security Administration screeners at San Jose International Airport in California have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly said the officers are receiving medical care and all employees who came in contact with them over the past 14 days are quarantined at home.

U.S. reaches 1,000 cases; Italy reaches 10,000

The U.S. caseload has reached 1,000 according to the Associated Press and outbreaks on both sides of the country are stirring alarm. Dozens of cases are being tied to a conference in Boston

Italy has reached more than 10,000 infections and the death toll has risen to 631, mainly among among its aging population. Police there are enforcing rules that customers at businesses stay 3 feet apart.

Google instructs staff to work from home

Google's parent company Alphabet is asking all of its nearly 100,000 workers in North America to work from home through April 10, according to CNN. This part of an effort by the company to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and for the protection of Alphabet and the broader community, we now recommend you work from home if your role allows," Chris Rackow, Google's vice president of global security, wrote in an email to employees.

The move follows a decision made by Apple on Sunday to encourage employees to work from home if their job allows.

Sunday Democratic debate to have no audience

The Democratic presidential debate Sunday in Phoenix between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will not have an audience, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez has announced.

There will also be no media, CNN said in a statement. The spin room and press filing center are being eliminated "at the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution."

More than 250 passengers from Grand Princess cruise ship arrive in Georgia

More than 250 passengers who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship off of California arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base early Wednesday morning.

The passengers will be quarantined at the base for 14 days after being possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus on the cruise ship.

More than 3,000 people were kept on-board the ship, which was not permitted to dock in California after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Washington state to ban large gatherings in Seattle area

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will announce social distancing plans and new community strategies for Washington residents on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A source confirms to KING 5 News that Inslee will ban gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The source who spoke anonymously about the decision said the ban would apply to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, which are home to almost 4 million people. The person said the order would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures.

Santa Clara County in California, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, on Monday had banned all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

At least 24 people have died in Washington state from COVID-19, most in the Seattle metro area. There are more than 260 confirmed cases in the state, most in the three counties that would be affected by Inslee’s new order.

Lawmakers resist Trump's payroll tax cut

President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump's economic team joined Tuesday in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans. They've been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

Coronavirus now in more than half of world's countries

Turkey has announced its first case of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Wednesday the case was a male patient who had returned from Europe. He would not provide more details on the patient, or say which country he had traveled to, citing the patient's right to privacy.

Koca said the patient was isolated and his family members and other people who had come into contact with him had been quarantined.