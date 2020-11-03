Coronavirus in Arkansas: First Case Now Confirmed In Sebastian County

ARKANSAS, USA — 118 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It has now reached Sebastian County.
The first positive case of coronavirus in Benton County was confirmed Friday. The ADH says one person at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton tested positive for the disease.
Positives of COVID-19 in Arkansas
Map is current as of 3.21.20, 12:47pm
Below are coronavirus updates from Saturday's (Mar. 21) press conference.
- Governor Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas is likely to hit the peak of coronavirus in 6-8 weeks with at least 1,000 hospitalized patients.
- Arkansas Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Nate Smith says of the 118 cases in Arkansas, 9 are children, 32 are seniors 65 and older and 77 are adults of ages 19-64. Of these cases, 21% are African-American, 68% white and other ethnicities are divided among the remaining percentage. 13 of the coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 7 in the ICU.
- UAMS is increasing the testing capacity to 240 tests a day effective Sunday (Mar. 22) and is hoping to have the ability to test over 700 tests a day by next week.
Latest updates:
- The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Fort Smith on Saturday (Mar. 21).
- Bars and restaurants in Arkansas will be closed for dine-in services but can remain open for to-go orders.
- K-12 schools in Arkansas will remain closed through April 17, students will move to online instruction.
- The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Fayetteville was confirmed Wednesday.
- Arkansas to make it easier to apply for unemployment during coronavirus pandemic.
- COVID-19 testing available at local Community Clinics.
- Washington Regional coronavirus screening clinic, hotline experiencing a high volume of patients.
- Arkansas to make it easier to apply for unemployment during coronavirus pandemic.
- New regulations placed on bars and restaurants in Fayetteville to combat coronavirus.
- Governor Hutchinson has suspended work requirements for SNAP benefits through the end of April.
- Click here for more information on the resources for businesses and employers.
- The Arkansas WIC program is open and operating as usual during this time. Eligible participants can receive three months’ worth of benefits at their scheduled time to load their eWIC cards. Special formula and foster children will remain on one-month issuance.
- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday (March 20) allocating $3 million to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Quick Action Loan Program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The nursing homes affected are Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.
- Fort Smith officials give an update on plans for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS viruses.
Coronavirus: What to know
How to get assistance with financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 emergency?
RELATED: First National Bank of Fort Smith offers relief to customers to ease financial burdens of COVID-19
What's closed because of COVID-19?
Restaurants and Organizations providing free lunch to students during COVID-19 school closures:
RELATED: Restaurants and groups providing lunch to kids while schools are closed; List will be updated
How are local hospitals responding to COVID-19?
How are local courts responding to COVID-19?
How are businesses responding to COVID-19?
- AMC closes theaters for six-to-12 weeks.
- Malco Theatres temporarily closing all locations due to coronavirus.
- New regulations placed on bars and restaurants in Fayetteville to combat coronavirus.
- Walmart's allowing Home Office employees to work from home among coronavirus concerns.
- Walmart addresses sick leave after an employee test positive for coronavirus.
- Walmart announces international travel restrictions due to coronavirus concerns
- Cox Communications is increasing internet speeds, offering free technical support, and implementing additional resources to its low-income service for those in greatest need.
- Tyson suspends international travel due to the threat of coronavirus.
- Harps Food Stores is offering Free Home Delivery for customers that are considered as at risk during the COVID-19 health crisis. Fill up your virtual shopping cart at shop.harpsfood.com or by downloading the Instacart app on any iOS or Android device.
*Valid through 3/31/20; Minimum $35 purchase; Delivery subject to availability; Available only at participating Harps locations; Taxes, other fees, and/or tips may apply.
How are local universities responding to COVID-19?
- UAFS extends spring break for one week to help negate the spread of coronavirus.
- The University of Arkansas will be suspending in-person classes and will begin online course delivery starting on March 16.
- Arkansas Tech is ending in-person classes due to coronavirus.
- NWACC has suspended in-person classes due to coronavirus threat.
- The University of Arkansas is suspending all university-sponsored out-of-state travel – both domestic and international – for 60 days.
How are local schools responding to COVID-19?
- Governor Asa Hutchinson has authorized each school district to close school for on-site instruction through the end of this week (March 16-20). Classes will resume after spring break which is March 23-2.
- Restaurants and groups providing lunch to kids while schools are closed.
- Haas Hall Academy cancels classes until the end of March.
- Fort Smith Public Schools canceling all field trips and after-school activities scheduled through March 30.
- Several public schools are still providing meals to children while campuses are closed.
How is XNA responding to COVID-19?
VERIFY: Debunking online rumors about coronavirus.
- Text messages about national quarantine and 'Stafford Act' are fake.
- You can still get COVID-19 if you have the flu.
- VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?
- You will not get tested for the coronavirus when donating blood
- Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes.
- Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands.
- Lysol can help stop the spread of new coronavirus strain.
- Viral 'coronavirus vs SARS/Ebola/swine flu' graph is accurate, but leaves out context.
Resources you can use to stay up-to-date on the coronavirus in Arkansas.
The ADH has a webpage with updates to the number of confirmed cases, and those being tested in the state.
ADH has activated a call center to answer questions from health care providers and the public about the novel coronavirus. During normal business hours (8:00am – 4:30pm), urgent and non-urgent calls, please call 1-800-803-7847. After normal business hours, urgent calls needing immediate response, please call 501-661-2136.
Governor Asa Hutchison has provided updates about how the state is combating the disease on his YouTube page.
5NEWS will continue to update this story with relevant information.