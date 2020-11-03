x
Coronavirus in Arkansas: First Case Now Confirmed In Sebastian County

A one-stop-shop for information about coronavirus in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS, USA — 118 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It has now reached Sebastian County.

The first positive case of coronavirus in Benton County was confirmed Friday. The ADH says one person at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton tested positive for the disease.  

Positives of COVID-19 in Arkansas
Below are coronavirus updates from Saturday's (Mar. 21) press conference.

  • Governor Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas is likely to hit the peak of coronavirus in 6-8 weeks with at least 1,000 hospitalized patients. 
  • Arkansas Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Nate Smith says of the 118 cases in Arkansas, 9 are children, 32 are seniors 65 and older and 77 are adults of ages 19-64. Of these cases, 21% are African-American, 68% white and other ethnicities are divided among the remaining percentage. 13 of the coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 7 in the ICU. 
  • UAMS is increasing the testing capacity to 240 tests a day effective Sunday (Mar. 22) and is hoping to have the ability to test over 700 tests a day by next week.   

Latest updates:

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS viruses.

Coronavirus: What to know

How to get assistance with financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 emergency?

What's closed because of COVID-19?

Restaurants and Organizations providing free lunch to students during COVID-19 school closures:

How are local hospitals responding to COVID-19?

How are local courts responding to COVID-19?

How are businesses responding to COVID-19?

How are local universities responding to COVID-19?

How are local schools responding to COVID-19?

How is XNA responding to COVID-19?

5NEWS will continue to update this story with relevant information.  

 