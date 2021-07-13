Nearly 700 Arkansans hospitalized for COVID-19 as cases continue surge

The state of Arkansas has seen 12 new COVID-19 hospitalizations within the last 24 hours and 1,342 new cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson reported the state of Arkansas has seen 12 new hospitalizations within the last 24 hours.

He said this should be of concern to unvaccinated Arkansans. "98.3% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated," he said.

The spike comes as the Delta variant causes numbers to reach pre-vaccine rollout numbers.

In addition to the spike in hospitalizations, there were 1,342 new positive cases and 11 new deaths from the virus in Arkansas. 119 of those cases are currently on ventilators.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 362,580 ( +1,342 change from yesterday )

) Total active cases: 9,750 ( +671 )

) Total deaths: 5,992 ( +11 )

) Hospitalized: 681 ( +12 )

) On ventilators: 119 ( +0 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,024,219 (+2,836)

Nearly 35 percent of people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated, compared to the nationwide average of 48 percent.