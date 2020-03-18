Coronavirus doesn't stop locals from celebrating St. Patrick's Day

With the fear of COVID-19 lingering, and the Fayetteville Mayor limiting bars and restaurants to half capacity, St. Paddy's Day 2020 is a different story.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutting down several businesses and minimizing how man people can be in one space at a time, some are still out celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Normally on St. Patrick's Day there are lines of people outside of bars and restaurants on both Dickson Street in Fayetteville and Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith.

For those still looking to celebrate, bar owners say their doors are still open and green beers will still be served.

Additional cleaning and social distancing at all of the bars and restaurants. All tables and barstools must be spaced at least six feet apart and party sizes must be limited to fewer than 10 people.

Manager of Tony's Pizza on Dickson Street believes implementing the restrictions is the right thing to do.

“At the end of the day, we just got to do what we got to do," he said. "Inevitably people are going to come out so what way to do than have some precautions and everybody can do their part to stay away from a little. It sucks but it’s necessary.”

Brandon Edwards says he'll test his luck on one of his favorite holidays of the year.

“We are going to walk around downtown here, go around Fort Smith a little bit, have a little fun,” Edwards said.

When it comes to coronavirus, Edwards says he's not worried.

“Not at all nah I’m not scared only thing we’ve got to fear is fear itself you know might as well live life to the fullest,” Edwards said.

Unlike Fayetteville, the City of Fort Smith does not have restrictions in place for bar and restaurant capacity.