Coronavirus could affect those waiting on bridal gowns

With prom and wedding season just around the corner, some are worried that they won't receive their dresses in time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fallout from the coronavirus could keep brides, pageant contestants and prom-goers from getting their gowns on time.

Prom season is just around the corner and then it’ll be wedding season before we know it. Finding the perfect dress is key for both of those events but that could be a bit of a challenge this year

A lot of people are starting their search for the dress of their dreams but with almost 80 types of formal dresses being made in China, it’s becoming a nightmare for some.

“With the coronavirus what we’ve seen is a lot of factories are shutting down where they make the dresses and it’s setting people back about four to six weeks,” said Stephanie Oelschlaeger, owner of Violetsin Fayetteville.

Nationwide, many dress stores are seeing a shortage of dresses after the outbreak, but Oelschlaeger says luckily it hasn’t been too bad for them because she always has extra in stock and many of her designers are prepared for the worst.

She says although they’ve been lucky with prom dresses, it has caused some delays for bridal.

“Usually when we custom order a dress it should be here in two to three months but with the coronavirus, it’s setting it back about four weeks,” Oelschlaeger said.

Luckily, at Violets, every bride has gotten their dress in time, but not all brides are having the same luck.

One local bride says she got her wedding dress before the outbreak, but she’s a bridesmaid for a friend who wasn’t as lucky.

“For one of my best friends who ordered her dress out of China, like she’s really stressing about it. So having to be in her bridal party and get our dresses for her, it’s really stressful,” Madison Brittain said.