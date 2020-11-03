Coronavirus cases in Arkansas rise to 165

A one-stop-shop for information about coronavirus in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — 165 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There are now five confirmed cases in Washington County.

Health officials on Sunday (March 22) said 19 patients were hospitalized at one point, 10 were in ICU and six were put on a ventilator. 10 of the patients were children, 93 were adults age 19-64 and 62 were age 65 and older.

The first positive case of coronavirus in Benton County was confirmed Friday and the first for Sebastian County on Saturday. The ADH says one person at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton tested positive for the disease.

The nursing homes affected are Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.

There is a total of 44 nursing home workers and residents that have tested positive in the three nursing homes. Most of the positive cases are at Briarwood in Little Rock, 35 residents and six staff have tested positive.

Gov. Hutchinson estimates that so far, 8,000-10,000 people have applied for unemployment in Arkansas.

The governor also says that Arkansas received only 25% of the personal protective equipment (PPE) it requested from the federal government.

Positives of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Below are coronavirus updates from Saturday's (Mar. 21) press conference.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas is likely to hit the peak of coronavirus in 6-8 weeks with at least 1,000 hospitalized patients.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Nate Smith says of the 118 cases in Arkansas, 9 are children, 32 are seniors 65 and older and 77 are adults of ages 19-64. Of these cases, 21% are African-American, 68% white and other ethnicities are divided among the remaining percentage. 13 of the coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 7 in the ICU.

UAMS is increasing the testing capacity to 240 tests a day effective Sunday (Mar. 22) and is hoping to have the ability to test over 700 tests a day by next week.

Latest updates:

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS viruses.

The ADH has a webpage with updates to the number of confirmed cases, and those being tested in the state.

ADH has activated a call center to answer questions from health care providers and the public about the novel coronavirus. During normal business hours (8:00am – 4:30pm), urgent and non-urgent calls, please call 1-800-803-7847. After normal business hours, urgent calls needing immediate response, please call 501-661-2136.

Governor Asa Hutchison has provided updates about how the state is combating the disease on his YouTube page.