Convalescent plasma donations needed for COVID-19 patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Arkansas Blood Institute is in desperate need of help.

The need for convalescent plasma is skyrocketing and donors could earn extra cash.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to rise and the blood institute is asking those who have recovered from the virus to donate convalescent plasma.

"It’s the only treatment that we found that seems to work right now from a medical standpoint," said Terry Ridenour of Arkansas Blood Institute.

One donation of convalescent plasma can save up to four lives.

"It’s critical at this point and time because of this increase and if we do not get these donors in, we have a concern that we won’t be able to provide any products for patients in our hospitals," Ridenour said.

The need for convalescent plasma has increased by more than 700% in our area, making the demand higher than ever before.

By donating you can also earn some money. Starting Monday (July 20) convalescent plasma donors will be entered to win one of two $1,000 prizes given away to that day's roster of donors.

“Once you have recovered fully from your symptoms from COVID-19. 14 days after that resolution of symptoms they are eligible to come in and donate plasma," said Tuan Le, Chief Medical Officer at Arkansas Blood Institute.

Potential donors will need to provide documentation of their positive COVID-19 test results.

“We want to fix this problem now so that patients in the hospital can get this product now when they need it the most," Ridenour said.