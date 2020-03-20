Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Harrison

A confirmed case of coronavirus

HARRISON, Ark. — Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway were notified Thursday (March 19) evening by the Arkansas Department of Health that a positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been identified in Boone County, specifically in the City of Harrison.

No additional information has been provided to local officials at this time.

As more information is released, officials will provide that information to the community.

The City released the following statement saying in part:

"With the release of this information, we strongly encourage our citizens and area residents to remain calm and practice social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and our local healthcare experts."

For questions about COVID-19 you may call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803-7847, email the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov, or contact North Arkansas Regional Medical Center at 870-414-4010.

62 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

K-12 schools in Arkansas will remain closed through April 17, students will move to online instruction.