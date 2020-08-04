Concerns over black market beauty salons still operating amid Washington's coronavirus closures

Some small businesses are operating despite the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order to stop the spread of coronavirus, prompting concerns of copycats.

Small businesses, including ones in the beauty industry, have been hit hard by Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"When things started to shut down, it was very emotional," said Alicia Jensen, the owner of a Wallingford salon. She's been in cosmetology for more than three decades, doing most of it out of her live/work space near Gasworks Park.

The stay home order and limits on business shut off revenue overnight. Worse yet, as a sole proprietor, she's not able to collect unemployment insurance.

Her story, she said, is an example of what many in the personal services industry are now going through. It is a business where many people run their own space or rent a chair from an owner. Jensen said she's now feeling pressure to continue to operate.

"There are people working through the back door," she said, raising her hands in the air and forming air quotes, "Because it's just me."

"If I do it, somebody else is going to do it, and somebody else is going to do it," said Jensen, "I think that's where a lot of the concern lies."

Inslee has threatened potential business license revocation for anyone that violates his 'non-essential' business order. The State's Department of Licensing said it is sending "letters of education" to potential violators.

The State's Employment Security Department said there could be a relief for workers like Jensen.

"Sole proprietors, self-employed individuals, some independent contractors, do have difficulty applying for traditional unemployment insurance," noted Employment Security Department spokesperson Nick Demerice.

Demerice said the federal government's CARES Act will supply some financial relief to people in these most unusual circumstances.

"It's a slightly different program, but it will be in the same (state) computer system," he said. "That will allow them to receive a baseline benefit similar to unemployment insurance."

That benefit is expected to be integrated the week of April 18 and be in place by the end of the month, he said.