Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host Berryville blood drive

The Blood Center is in need of all blood types, as reserves have dropped significantly with the pandemic still affecting donor turnout.

BERRYVILLE, Arkansas — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting a blood drive in Berryville and says there is a great need for blood of all types, as reserves have dropped significantly.

CBCO provides all blood and plasma to more than 40 area healthcare facilities and says the COVID pandemic is still having a negative impact on area blood drive participation.

CBCO says blood transfusions are taking place at levels that haven’t been seen in several years, and local blood drives serve a vital function in keeping the community healthy.

The Berryville blood drive will be held Friday (Sept. 17) at the Southern Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 279 Highway 221 S. from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required.