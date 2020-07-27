Community Blood Center of the Ozarks issues critical appeal for all blood types

Multiple mobile blood drives are still being canceled and reserve levels have not been able to recover.

ARKANSAS, USA — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, is making a plea for anyone who is eligible to donate blood to do so.

“There are simply not enough donations coming in or mobile blood drives on the schedule to keep pace with the increase of local patient needs,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “While we have been able to maintain stock levels at our hospitals, our reserves on our shelves are below a comfortable level and we need the help of our generous community donors who always step up in times of need.”

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in March, more than 280 blood drives have been canceled in the CBCO service region, resulting in more than 9,000 potential blood donations being lost. As a result, CBCO is in a critical appeal for all blood types.

“This is a very challenging time for blood centers across the U.S., and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is no exception,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “As we try to navigate the way forward, we are asking area blood donors to support the only blood service that supplies all of our area hospitals. In return, we promise to fulfill area needs in a way that meets our mission standards; a healthy blood supply, delivered in a timely manner, with an unwavering emphasis on remaining accountable to the patients we serve.”

Donors who give at a CBCO donor center or mobile blood drive will receive a five-dollar gift card redeemable through CBCO’s LifePoints Local online store and a t-shirt.

Although many mobile blood drives within the CBCO service region have been canceled or postponed, some community-based drives are still planned in the coming weeks.

To find a listing of those blood drives, log on to cbco.org/donate-blood.

Masks are required for all donors and staff. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.