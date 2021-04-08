College students work to stop the spread of COVID-19 before classes resume

The University of Arkansas possibly offering vaccine incentives to students as COVID cases rise, while students combat the spread of misinformation on social media.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As college students return to the classroom later this month, vaccines are at the top of many students' minds at the University of Arkansas as covid cases continue to surge among the unvaccinated and many students are working to stop the spread of covid.

University of Arkansas students will begin moving in on August 16.

Tired of virtual classes and misinformation about COVID-19, students across the country are working to slow the spread with social media campaigns.

“We want to encourage vaccinations of students. As many up as possible,” said University of Arkansas Student Body President Coleman Warren. He and the university are encouraging students to mask up and get vaccinated before moving in on August 16 and the start of class on August 23. “We’re ready to be back in person and have a regular college experience,” Warren continued.

“The vaccine is not the risk. It’s the solution. Get the facts to get the vax,” said Cornell University student and founder of the COVID Campus Coalition Jordan Tralins in a TikTok. Her organization has now grown to include 30 schools across the country.

“We’re really just trying to spread factual information about Covid vaccines using creative tactics,” Tralins said when describing her organization. The campaign uses social media, such as Instagram infographics and TikToks, to share information and combat the misinformation that is online.

“The university is looking into vaccine incentives,” said Warren. "Discounted tuition has been talked about."

Students can be entered in a raffle to win incentives such as free tickets to Razorback games. Students are also looking to push to get the university to make a parking incentive. According to Warren, incentives will be eligible for anyone with a vaccine and not just those newly vaccinated.