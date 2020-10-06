Clarksville family tests positive for COVID-19

The Bell family says the 14-day quarantine has both isolated them and put them through a tough time financially.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Clarksville family of three all tested positive for COVID-19 after showing no symptoms.

The Bell family says the 14-day quarantine has both isolated them and put them through a tough time financially.

"'Oh it must be a stomach virus or something there is no way I have coronavirus' is what I kept telling myself, and when my husband got his results I just broke down and cried," said Mary Elizabeth Bell.

After getting their test results back over the weekend, the family worries for their 5-year-old daughter, who has special needs and is non-verbal.

"With her being non-verbal it's really scary. She can't tell us 'oh hey my stomach is hurting' or anything like that we just have to read her body language," Talon Bell said.

They say telling others about their positive results was incredibly nerve-racking. They say they have received negative messages on Facebook regarding their diagnosis.

Mary Elizabeth says she wishes there was more support for the family of three instead of judgment.

"They look at you like you're some sort of foreign person or an alien, we already have enough going on trying to get better, we don't need to be treated like we're from outer space," she said.

The family tested positive at the Clarksville Family Medical Center. There are currently 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.

"No one asked to catch the coronavirus, no one asked for any of this, it's just the hand we've been dealt," Mary Elizabeth said.