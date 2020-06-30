City of Springdale to give away 100K free face masks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The City of Springdale will be giving away masks for free to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday (June 26) the Springdale City Council approved a measure that allows the city to waive competitive bidding and purchase 100,000 protective face masks from COVID-19 related grants.
The masks will be distributed at no cost to residents at two different drive-thru locations in Springdale.
On Wednesday (July 1) from 2-6 p.m. and Thursday (July 2) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. you can pick up a mask at both the Rodeo of the Ozarks Community Building and Randal Tyson Sports Complex.