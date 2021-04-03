City of Fort Smith extends COVID-19 safety protocols for special events through May 31

The safety protocols will continue through May 31, 2021, at which time, the City says it will re-evaluate the policy with regard to data on the pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith has extended existing COVID-19 safety protocols for all city permits involving outdoor large venues.

The safety protocols will continue through May 31, 2021, at which time, the City says it will re-evaluate the policy with regard to information and data on the pandemic.

The City says the decision to extend the protocols was made to support the safety, health and general welfare of the community and support special events and public gatherings in a way that considers the safety and well-being of all.

During this time, community centers and public restrooms will remain closed as well.

For large outdoor event planning, the City requests special event organizers continue to plan meetings and events using COVID-19 guidance protocols established by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the City, individuals and groups wishing to obtain permits to host large outdoor events will need to include plans with their permit applications that follow ADH guidance.

Special event applications within the city that do not meet the ADH’s guidance will not receive approval from the police department.