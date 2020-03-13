City of Fayetteville suspends spring events and programs at city parks due to coronavirus

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is suspending upcoming spring programs and events held at city parks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The suspension starts Friday, March 13.

This includes, but is not limited to, youth and adult soccer, baseball, softball, ultimate frisbee, dis golf, sand volleyball and all park volunteer events.

The Yvonne Richardson Community Center is closed until further notice. The Area Agency on Aging will determine and announce any changes to the operations of the Walker Park Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

All city parks, trails and lakes will remain open to the public.

By Monday, March 30, 2020, the City of Fayetteville will reassess the COVID-19 situation and announce further plans for all parks and recreation programs and events.