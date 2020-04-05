Church services, large gatherings allowed to reopen as number of COVID-19 cases surpass 3,450

The governor made the announcement Monday (May 4) that these venues can reopen with restrictions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement that Arkansas residents can resume outdoor large gatherings and church services on May 4th with strict guidelines.

Church services can resume May 4th with strict guidelines including social distancing, face masks must be worn at all times inside by those 10 years old and older, and hand sanitizing stations must be at entrances.

The restrictions include families can sit together but must keep 6 feet distance from any other members of the congregation. Online platforms strongly encouraged at this time.

Gov. Hutchinson did note that churches make their own decisions about whether to restart in-person services. He expects some won't immediately reopen their doors out of caution.

The governor also said that large outdoor venues can reopen May 4th with restrictions as well. This includes outdoor arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, amusement center and fairgrounds. There must be 50 or fewer performers, players and contestants and 50 or fewer people in the audience.

A representative with The Naturals issued the following statement regarding the new guidelines:

"Today’s announcement doesn’t change anything in the short term for the Naturals and Arvest Ballpark. It will remain closed for the time being. We will continue to monitor guidance from the State of Arkansas along with Major and Minor League Baseball for possible next steps regarding our facility and season."

Large indoor venues can reopen May 18th with similar restrictions. This includes auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theatres, museums, funeral homes and sports venues.

This does not include casinos. The governor said he will make an announcement on casinos at a later date.

Jennifer Wilson with the Walton Arts Center released the following statement to 5NEWS:

"Walton Arts Center is on a performance suspension through May 9 but we've also had shows and events that were scheduled into June cancel or reschedule - basically the remained of our season, which ends in June. So we will not be presenting shows at Walton Arts Center until the state of our new season in September. The AMP season starts in mid June. We are working with tours daily to identify any programming changes and notify ticket holders. Changes are posted on the ticketing updates page of our website. After hearing the governor's guidelines today, and knowing this is just the first phase of recovery we are looking at our venues and determining the best course of action for the upcoming season."

Gov. Hutchinson also addressed the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program saying the General Assembly approved $55 million for the grant program.

The website will go live Tuesday (May 5) at 8 a.m.

The grant will gap at $100,000 per company.

Applications must be fully submitted by 6 p.m. on Wednesday (May 6).

The following are COVID-19 numbers in the state as of 2 p.m. Monday, May 4: