A list of church closings where you live.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The following churches have announced they will either not hold Sunday services, or will hold alternative services amid coronavirus concerns in the Natural State:

A reminder that the Diocese of Little Rock has suspended Sunday Mass for all Catholics effective immediately.

Benton County:

Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, no Sunday (March 15th) services.

First Presbyterian of Bentonville, Sunday (March 15th) services to be held online.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, no Sunday (March 15th) services.

Saint Theodore's Episcopal Church of Bella Vista, services canceled through March.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Fayetteville, services canceled until further notice.

Washington County:

Central United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.

Sequoyah United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.

The Grove Church suspends large group gathering but will do online worship instead.

Madison County:

First Presbyterian of Huntsville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.

Life Church in Rogers and Fort Smith closed for the weekend.

First United Methodist Church in Springdale cancels in-person meeting for worship but plans to live stream via Youtube.