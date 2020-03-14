x
Church Closings

A list of church closings where you live.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The following churches have announced they will either not hold Sunday services, or will hold alternative services amid coronavirus concerns in the Natural State:

A reminder that the Diocese of Little Rock has suspended Sunday Mass for all Catholics effective immediately.

Benton County:

  • Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
  • First Presbyterian of Bentonville, Sunday (March 15th) services to be held online.
  • Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
  • Saint Theodore's Episcopal Church of Bella Vista, services canceled through March.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of Fayetteville, services canceled until further notice.

Washington County:

  • Central United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
  • Sequoyah United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
  • The Grove Church suspends large group gathering but will do online worship instead.

Madison County:

  • First Presbyterian of Huntsville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.

Life Church in Rogers and Fort Smith closed for the weekend.

First United Methodist Church in Springdale cancels in-person meeting for worship but plans to live stream via Youtube.

This list will be updated with the latest closings.

