Church Closings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The following churches have announced they will either not hold Sunday services, or will hold alternative services amid coronavirus concerns in the Natural State:
A reminder that the Diocese of Little Rock has suspended Sunday Mass for all Catholics effective immediately.
Benton County:
- Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
- First Presbyterian of Bentonville, Sunday (March 15th) services to be held online.
- Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
- Saint Theodore's Episcopal Church of Bella Vista, services canceled through March.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Fayetteville, services canceled until further notice.
Washington County:
- Central United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
- Sequoyah United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
- The Grove Church suspends large group gathering but will do online worship instead.
Madison County:
- First Presbyterian of Huntsville, no Sunday (March 15th) services.
Life Church in Rogers and Fort Smith closed for the weekend.
First United Methodist Church in Springdale cancels in-person meeting for worship but plans to live stream via Youtube.
This list will be updated with the latest closings.