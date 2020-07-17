Chuck Woolery reveals son has coronavirus day after saying 'Everyone is lying' about COVID-19

Since making the tweets, the former 'Love Connection' and 'Wheel of Fortune' host's account has been deactivated.

Former "Love Connection" host Chuck Woolery tweeted Sunday that "The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid-19" and that "Everyone is lying."

Less than 24 hours later, he revealed one of his two sons has the disease and that "Covid-19 is real and it is here."

His account has since been taken down. It's not clear if Woolery shut down the account himself or if Twitter did.

"The most outrageous lies are about Covid-19. Everyone is lying," Woolery tweeted about COVID-19 Sunday. "The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."

President Donald Trump retweeted Woolery the next day.

Hours after that, Woolery announced his son had the disease.

"To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones," Woolery tweeted, according to screen grabs captured by others on Twitter.

Chuck Woolery deleted his Twitter account, after revealing his son has covid. pic.twitter.com/WBOkxbQD01 — 🧛🏻‍♀️🐰Bunicula🐰🧛🏻‍♀️ (@BuniculaTv) July 16, 2020

It's not clear which of Woolery's two sons he was referring to. NBC News cited a spokesperson for Woolery who said the son did not show symptoms.

TEGNA has reached out to Twitter to confirm whether it shut down Woolery's account.