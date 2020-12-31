Choctaw Nation to give tribal members COVID-19 vaccine

In the coming weeks, as supplies of vaccines are increased, vaccinations will be made available to more people within Choctaw Nation jurisdiction.

DURANT, Oklahoma — With over 400 COVID-19 vaccines given to Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) employees, the Choctaw Nation is ready to give the vaccination to the next tier of individuals.

Starting on Jan. 4, 2021, vaccine appointments for individuals in phase two of the protocol will be made available.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is created with the newest vaccine technology,” explains Todd Hallmark, Executive Officer of Health. “The vaccine is designed to build the immune system without giving the patient an active dose of the virus and requires two doses spread apart by a certain number of days. You will need to make sure you can make this second appointment to get the maximum effect of the vaccine. In trials, both vaccines that CNHSA will be administering proved over 94% effective at reducing the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.”

Phase two eligibility requirements include the following:

Current CNHSA patient

Certified Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) cardholder

60 years and older

Live within Choctaw Nation jurisdiction

CDIB cardholders that live in the same household as a phase 2 patient will also be eligible

In addition to these individuals, teachers who are current CNHSA patients and CDIB cardholders will also be offered appointments for the vaccine with proof of employment.

To make an appointment, call (800) 349.7026, extension 6 beginning on Monday, Jan. 4.

For more information, visit www.choctawnation.com/covid-19.