Choctaw Casinos & Resorts suspend operations

This includes casinos and travel plaza gaming locations, resorts and concert venues.

POCOLA, Okla. — As a public health precaution to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma decided to temporarily suspend all Choctaw Casinos & Resorts operations effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 16, 2020, until further notice.

This includes casinos and travel plaza gaming locations, resorts and concert venues.

Given how quickly this situation is evolving, the Choctaw Nation will continue to provide updates on the website and via social media channels.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, associates, vendors, entertainment partners and individuals in the communities in which we are located,” states Chief Gary Batton. “Choctaw has been closely monitoring the constantly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, and based on the latest information from local, state and federal health officials, we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the rapid spread of this disease.”

The following are detailed closings, postponements and cancellations:

All Choctaw Casinos in Durant, Grant, Pocola, McAlester, Broken Bow, Idabel and Stringtown are closed effective 11:59 p.m. on March 16.

Travel Plazas . All gaming inside Choctaw Travel Plazas is temporarily suspended. Guests may still purchase gasoline and other items inside Travel Plaza stores.

. All gaming inside Choctaw Travel Plazas is temporarily suspended. Guests may still purchase gasoline and other items inside Travel Plaza stores. All concerts at the Grand Theater are postponed through April 3. Please check the Choctaw Casino & Resort events page for new dates. If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and prefer to receive a refund now, you must request one by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. We encourage you to hold on to your tickets, though, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticketmaster is the official ticketing agent for the Choctaw Grand Theater. All other ticket sellers are considered third party agencies. Third party ticket sellers may have a refund policy. You will want to reach out to that company directly for more information regarding refunds for postponed or rescheduled shows.

Casino Events & Promotions. These are temporarily suspended. This information will be made available on our promotions page on our website.

Hotel Cancellation Policy. All hotels will be closed until further notice. Hotel guests staying this evening will be able to check out tomorrow morning.

If you already had plans to visit in the upcoming weeks, please contact, 888-652-4628 where a guest service representative will work with you to accommodate your needs.

The District. All venues and related events and activities are closed effective March 17. This includes the movie theater, bowling and arcade.

The Choctaw Nation wants to reiterate, we have no reports of cases of COVID-19 connected to associates at any Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Properties or related businesses at this time.