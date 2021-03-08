CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs to postpone elective procedures due to volume of COVID-19 patients

The postponement was made to focus available hospital capacity and resources on the growing volume of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs announced they will temporarily postpone and reschedule elective surgeries and procedures.

This will give time to focus available hospital capacity and resources on the growing volume of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization and other critical care needs in Southwest Arkansas.

The hospital said the decision was made to ensure that the healing ministry can continue to provide high quality, timely care for all Arkansans.

“The postponement of elective procedures is a necessary step to conserve hospital resources, space and the capacity of our healthcare personnel to deliver exceptional, compassionate care,” said CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Douglas Ross. “CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will continue to provide emergency care and procedures deemed necessary in coordination with a patient’s physician.”

In addition, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will temporarily suspend Saturday clinic hours at convenient care clinic locations in Hot Springs Village to allow those healthcare professionals to focus on other areas of critical need.

Regular weekday hours of operation for those clinic locations remain unaffected.

The hospital said the health and safety of their patients, visitors, staff and healthcare providers are their highest priorities.

CHI St. Vincent advises patients not to avoid critical care when necessary, but advises other patients to avoid emergency rooms unless symptoms are severe.

Patients should contact their primary health care provider by phone first and then take appropriate steps to receive care or visit local urgent and convenient care clinics.