Cheer teams take extra precautions during coronavirus pandemic

ARKANSAS, USA — In the midst of COVID-19, many sports are having to do things a little differently.

Cheer teams are one of the groups that are taking extra precautions.

In a normal year, cheerleaders would get to practice, grab their poms and hit the mat, but now before they do, they have to take a few extra safety steps.

Before the athletes can walk into the gym, they have to go through a list of questions that are posted on the door. Then, while wearing a mask, they have to have their temperature taken and put on hand sanitizer.

Although it's a little different, Coach Karen Daugherty says it's good to be home.

"It feels like the family is back together," she said.

Daugherty says the team got back together just last week after the state released new guidelines for cheerleading.

As their coach, she says she is working hard to remind them to take precautions in the gym and outside of the gym as well.

“In order to maintain and keep coming to practice, we need to follow these guidelines," Daugherty said. "We need to stay as safe as possible and this is what’s necessary for us to be competitive this year."

Rikki Vaughan says their team is really close and it's hard to not act normal when they are together for the first time in months. They can only take off their masks when stunting and they must put them back on and stay six-feet apart during breaks

“We want to be so close together and it’s more difficult but we are figuring our way to still bond but at six feet apart,” Vaughan said.

Cheerleader Kolby Bowman says they realize that if they don't take precautions, they might not get to compete or perform this year.

“We’re all encouraged to take those precautions because we might only get one chance to perform for everyone so we want to have the best practices and season we can have because we might only have one more day, one more week, we don’t know,” Bowman said.

The team says they are taking in every moment they get together right now because there is no certainty as to what will happen this year.