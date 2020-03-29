x
Checkpoints set up along Florida border in effort to limit spread of COVID-19

The checkpoints are to require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is working to set up more highway checkpoints to deter travelers from New York from arriving in the state. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the screening of travelers on Interstate 95 will be similar to the measure adopted Friday on Interstate 10 to discourage travel from Louisiana. 

The checkpoints are to require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. 

DeSantis said President Donald Trump also talked to him about a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid concerns that their residents have infected people in other regions, such as Florida.

All drivers, except semi-trucks, have to pull into a weigh station. Workers from the Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol ask questions about where the trip started and where a person was headed.

"Motorists should expect to be directed by law enforcement to enter the weigh station," FDOT said in a release. "Depending upon the motorist’s origin, they will be directed to either proceed back to the Interstate or to pull aside for further screening."

The order does not apply to people who are performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response or anyone involved in commercial activity, including people who live in Georgia and commute to work in Florida, FDOT said.

