Central Public School to temporarily switch to distance learning

SALLISAW, Okla. — Due to COVID-19 related issues, Central Public School will transition to school-wide distance learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

In-person classes will resume after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30, 2020.

During Distance Learning students and parents will still be able to contact teachers at school via email and phone during normal school hours (8:15 - 3:15).

1st - 12th-grade students are able to access their assignments through Google Classroom. Any students who may not be able to access Google Classroom, you're asked to contact the school.

As a reminder, WiFi is available for Central Students in the Central Elementary and High School parking lots from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. No is password needed.

During the closure, free meal pickup will be provided each school day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

