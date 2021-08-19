Centerton Fire Dept. hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CENTERTON, Ark. — As the surge of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues, the Centerton Fire Department is teaming up with Collier Drug Store to help more people get vaccinated.
The department will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic will take place at the Centerton Fire Department Station 1 which is located at 755 W. Centerton Blvd.
No appointment is necessary and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Booster shots are available for those who meet the CDC guidelines.