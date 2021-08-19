Centerton Fire Dept. hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The department will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the fire station on Friday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CENTERTON, Ark. — As the surge of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues, the Centerton Fire Department is teaming up with Collier Drug Store to help more people get vaccinated.

The department will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the Centerton Fire Department Station 1 which is located at 755 W. Centerton Blvd.

No appointment is necessary and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.