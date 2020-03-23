CDC's guide to explaining coronavirus pandemic to children

The CDC is helping parents explain to their children why they have to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With school and dining in restaurants closed for several weeks because of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many kids may not understand what is going on.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing a message for parents on how they can talk to their children about COVID-19.

They recommend that you keep the information you are telling your child simple and remind them that health officials are working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The CDC says one of the best things you can do is give your child information that is truthful and accurate, making sure the information you are sharing with them is appropriate for their age.

They also recommend encouraging your kids that one of the brings they can do to stay healthy is practice healthy habits like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Cassie Sparks lives in Cave Spring and has two daughters. She says her 2-year-old is too young to understand, but she's being open and honest with her 4-year-old, reminding her the best thing they can do right now is stay home.

"She's not scared; she just knows that we have to wash our hands and things like that. She knows mommy and daddy are going to always protect her and especially the fact that we are staying home, we keep telling her we are home so we can stay safe and keep other people safe who are at high risk," Sparks said.