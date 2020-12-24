x
Oklahoma health officials reject CDC vaccine recommendation

The state's advisory committee decided against prioritizing young and healthy workers over Oklahomans in the 65-74 age group.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials say they don't plan to follow all of the new federal guidelines for coronavirus vaccine distribution. 

In a statement late Wednesday, Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Oklahoma plans to keep adults 65 and older in Phase Two of the state's vaccine distribution plan.  

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines over the weekend to prioritize those aged 75 and older and front-line essential workers in Phase Two of the rollout. 

But Frye says the state's advisory committee decided against prioritizing young and healthy workers over Oklahomans in the 65-74 age group. 

