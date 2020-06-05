CDC to provide Arkansas 90,000 test kits; businesses encouraged to ‘set the example’

Gov. Hutchinson said the supply support allowed the state to set a goal of 60,000 tests to be conducted in May.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is set to receive 90,000 COVID-19 testing kit supplies in May from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday (May 6). He said the supply support allowed the state to set a goal of 60,000 tests to be conducted in May.

Reaching the goal would more than match the number of tests conducted in Arkansas since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), there have been 58,713 tests conducted as of Wednesday.

Gov. Hutchinson said he and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith would on Friday provide more detail on their plan to reach the 60,000 testing goal. He said reaching the goal will require the state to get the testing supplies distributed and the public to step up and get tested.

Smith said testing to date shows it’s not necessarily older Arkansans who are most likely to test positive for COVID-19. Smith provided the following age data on the percentage of positive tests:

Age 0-17: 3.2%

Age 18-24: 8.3%

Age 25-44: 38%

Age 45-64: 33.6%

Age 65 and older: 16.9%