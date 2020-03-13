x
Canada: Trudeau wife tests positive for new virus

Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario. Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau's office said Thursday, March 12, 2020, that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. 

Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.

Earlier in the day, the office had said the prime minister is quarantining himself at home after wife returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever. 

Trudeau's office said the prime minister “is in good health with no symptoms.”