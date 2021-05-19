Can a vaccinated person still give COVID-19 to someone who isn't vaccinated?

Some Arkansans are still on the fence about getting vaccinated and have a lot of questions factoring in on their decision.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some Arkansans are still on the fence about getting vaccinated and have a lot of questions factoring in on their decision. One of the questions people have is what the chances are of contracting and spreading the virus even after you get the shot.

THV11 viewer John Stottman asked, "Can a vaccinated person still carry and give COVID-19 to a non-vaccinated person?"

Our source – Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.

She points us to the Centers for Disease Control – which says people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to spread the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Dillaha goes on to explain, "A growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection that's able to transmit CORS-CoV-2 to others. I have seen no studies that compare vaccines related to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by those who are fully vaccinated."

So we can verify that it is highly unlikely a vaccinated person can carry and spread COVID-19. But it’s not impossible. Researchers are still learning about how this virus spreads before and after vaccination.

But doctors still agree, getting vaccinated is your best protection against getting COVID-19.

